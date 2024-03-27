News & Insights

Fashion retailer H&M's Q1 operating profit rises more than expected

March 27, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by Marie Mannes and Helen Reid for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - H&M HMb.ST, the world's second-biggest listed fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday a larger-than-expected operating profit for the December-February period.

Operating profit in the Swedish group's fiscal first quarter was 2.08 billion crowns ($196.3 million), up from 725 million a year earlier, against a mean forecast of 1.43 billion in an LSEG poll of analysts.

H&M has said it aims to reach a 10% operating profit over the course of this year.

Measured in local currencies, H&M's sales from March 1 to 25 increased by 2%, the retailer said.

The Swedish fashion retailer, known for $19.99 jeans and dresses under $15, also sells leather trousers for more than $300 and, under its Cos brand, coats for as much as $1,190.

