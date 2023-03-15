Commodities

Fashion retailer H&M's December-February sales up 12%

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

March 15, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) - H&M HMb.ST, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday a 12% increase in December-February net sales while, measured in local currencies, sales were up 3%.

The Swedish group said in a statement net sales for the period, its fiscal first quarter, were up 12% from a year earlier to 54.9 billion crowns ($5.26 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast an 11% rise in net sales to 54.4 billion crowns.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 82;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.