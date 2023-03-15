Fashion retailer H&M's December-February sales up 12%

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) - H&M HMb.ST, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday a 12% increase in December-February net sales while, measured in local currencies, sales were up 3%.

The Swedish group said in a statement net sales for the period, its fiscal first quarter, were up 12% from a year earlier to 54.9 billion crowns ($5.26 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast an 11% rise in net sales to 54.4 billion crowns.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

