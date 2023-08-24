Fashion retailer H&M to reopen most Ukraine stores

Adds quote, detail

HELSINKI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer H&M HMb.ST will reopen most of its stores in Ukraine, beginning in November of this year, the Swedish company said in a statement on Thursday.

The retailer temporarily closed its stores in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country in February of last year.

"Preparations are being made to reopen the majority of the H&M stores where possible," the company said, adding it continues to monitor the security situation to ensure worker and customer safety.

As of November of 2021 the H&M group had eight stores in Ukraine, the company said last year.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, additional reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.