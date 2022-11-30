Oil
WMT

Fashion retailer Boohoo partners with India's Myntra

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 30, 2022 — 12:09 pm EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.Lsaid on Wednesday it was entering the Indian market through a deal to feature its brands on Walmart Inc WMT.N-owned online fashion site Myntra.

The UK-based group and its Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal brands will offer categories including dresses, tops, bottoms and footwear on the Indian site.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.