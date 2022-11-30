Fashion retailer Boohoo partners with India's Myntra

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.Lsaid on Wednesday it was entering the Indian market through a deal to feature its brands on Walmart Inc WMT.N-owned online fashion site Myntra.

The UK-based group and its Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal brands will offer categories including dresses, tops, bottoms and footwear on the Indian site.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.