Fashion Meets Function: How Kristine Locker Is Reinventing the Way Products Are Discovered and Shared Online

Kristine Locker, Founder and CEO of LOCKER, is building a new, functional platform for the everyday online shopper.

With the rise in online shopping, Kristine realized her methods of keeping track of products she was interested in purchasing were confusing and unorganized. Frustrated by the plethora of screenshots and shared documents she had, Kristine started LOCKER, a Chrome extension and social shopping platform. LOCKER creates a virtual wishlist for online shoppers as they save and organize their favorite products across hundreds of websites.

We asked Kristine about what she views as the biggest misconception of entrepreneurship, the greatest achievements she’s reached so far, and how she’s navigated self doubt throughout her journey.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding: How and why did you start working on LOCKER?

A: Growing up, my mom called me “Imelda” after Imelda Marcos. Imelda was the First Lady of the Philippines for more than 20 years. In 1986, her husband, Ferdinand Marcos, was forced from office and he and Imelda fled the country. Protestors stormed their palace and in Imelda’s closet, they found over 2,700 pairs of shoes. All of that to say, I have always loved fashion.

I have been the go-to for fashion advice for my friends and family since I was young. However, given the shift in shopping from in-person to online, the landscape has forever changed. Now, consumers are constantly triggered by various marketing channels online, such as Instagram, email marketing campaigns, and paid ads on various platforms.

Since the shift to online and the rise in social media, I personally struggled to keep track of all of the items I would see that I wanted to remember to buy. In order to remember the things I liked or to share shopping ideas with friends, I took screenshots or created shared documents. With no place to organize and easily access all of the items on my wishlist, I set out to build it myself. This became the start of my company, LOCKER.

Q: What problem does LOCKER solve?

A: For the online shopper, LOCKER eliminates the need for open internet tabs and screenshot reminders by providing a centralized place to keep track of the shopper’s wants. LOCKER is reinventing the way products are discovered and shared online.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: Since I was a little girl, I have marched to the beat of my own drum. I have always been a self-starter, passionate, and inquisitive. Yet entrepreneurship always seemed out of reach. From my college major to the first five years of my career, I followed in my father's footsteps, dipping my toes in the real estate industry. I started my career at Goldman Sachs as a real estate analyst and then achieved my real estate broker's license and worked alongside my dad as a commercial broker. All along, real estate was something I was good at but wasn’t something I loved. So I grew into entrepreneurship as I took the time to really hone in on my passions instead of my skills.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: Coming from a non-technical founder, the one that stands out to me the most is that “you should be tech savvy to start a tech company.” I can assure you that I am not the one my parents ask for help when it comes to their phones or computers, but here we are.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: All the time. Being an entrepreneur, and especially a bootstrapped entrepreneur, is a big risk. It is scary on a daily basis. When I catch myself questioning my abilities, I quickly remind myself of all of the past successes I have had that have led me to where LOCKER is today. Not every decision I make is going to be perfect or right but that’s all a part of the journey.

Q: We dare you to brag: What achievements are you most proud of?

A: Honestly, the entire platform. I am so proud of my ability to take my ideas from sketches I made on paper just over a year ago to the living platform it is today. LOCKER just reached its first six thousand users. And every time I see a new user join and start making their collections I can’t help but smile from ear-to-ear. I was also just named among the Forbes Next 1000 for 2021!

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences. And would you do it all over again?

A: An absolute rollercoaster, but the most fun rollercoaster I have ever been on. For me, being an entrepreneur has come with so many emotions that range from the utmost joy and happiness to stress and self-doubt on a daily basis. But even when I am stressed or feeling lost, the passion and love I have for this company and it’s first six thousand users always brings me back to my “why.” So yes, I would do it all over again.

