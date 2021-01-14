US Markets
POSH

Fashion marketplace Poshmark's stock more than doubles in Nasdaq debut

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Shares of Poshmark Inc soared more than 130% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the online fashion marketplace at $7.15 billion, highlighting investor optimism for online shopping that has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;)) nL4N2JP3SW

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Poshmark Inc POSH.O soared more than 130% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the online fashion marketplace at $7.15 billion, highlighting investor optimism for online shopping that has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

POSH

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular