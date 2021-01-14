Fashion marketplace Poshmark's stock more than doubles in Nasdaq debut

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Poshmark Inc POSH.O soared more than 130% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the online fashion marketplace at $7.15 billion, highlighting investor optimism for online shopping that has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

