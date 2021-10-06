Fashion group SMCP stresses value creation amid debt wranglings

Adds detail

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French fashion company SMCP SMCP.PA, whose brands include Sandro and Maje, moved to reassure shareholders that it continues to focus on its long term strategy, even as it expects that 37% of its shares could change hands from Oct. 19.

"SMCP reminds that this situation does not affect its own financing and operations," said the company.

SMCP shares rose as much as 10% on Tuesday, their highest level in months, on expectations its financially strapped majority owner Shandong Ruyi 002193.SZ was on its way out.

The Chinese textile and clothing manufacturer confirmed Tuesday that its unit European TopSoho had failed to redeem 250 million euros of bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares.

This means the owners of the bonds will become -- at least temporarily -- owners of shares in SMCP, though sources say they will look to offload them to a buyer.

"Value creation for all of the Group's stakeholders (shareholders, employees and other partners) is at the heart of the company's strategy. SMCP and its teams remain fully committed to the implementation of the One Journey strategic plan to 2025," it said in a statement.

A company called Glas SAS, which said it was acting as a trustee for the bondholders, said in a release to the French market regulator on Tuesday that it could exercise voting rights equal to just under 29% of SMCP.

Glas said the bondholders it represents did not want as a group to launch an offer to take over the company, which any owner above 30% would have to do.

This leaves them searching for a buyer for the stake, through a legal process that will be managed under British jursidiction.

