PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Luxury goods giant LVMH LVMH.PA announced on Wednesday that Pietro Beccari would become the new chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, succeeding Michael Burke.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.