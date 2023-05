May 17 (Reuters) - Online fashion giant Shein raised $2 billion in its latest fundraising round that values the company at $66 billion, about a third less than a year earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people close to the company.

(Reporting by Sheena K Thomas)

