Fashion e-tailer About You to float in Frankfurt

Douglas Busvine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

German fashion e-tailer About You said on Thursday that it planned to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange, saying its appeal to younger shoppers and technology platform offered a compelling growth story to investors.

The Hamburg startup, backed by mail order group Otto and Danish tycoon Holch Povlson, plans to raise 600 million euros ($731 million) via a private placement of new shares while existing shareholders would also sell stock.

($1 = 0.8205 euros)

