Fashion e-tailer About You to float in Frankfurt

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - German fashion e-tailer About You said on Thursday that it planned to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange, saying its appeal to younger shoppers and technology platform offered a compelling growth story to investors.

The Hamburg startup, backed by mail order group Otto and Danish tycoon Holch Povlson, plans to raise 600 million euros ($731 million) via a private placement of new shares while existing shareholders would also sell stock.

($1 = 0.8205 euros)

($1 = 0.8205 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.