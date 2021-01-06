Poshmark, a peer-to-peer fashion e-commerce site, announced terms for its IPO on Wednesday.



The Redwood City, CA-based company plans to raise $244 million by offering 6.6 million shares at a price range of $35 to $39. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Poshmark would command a fully diluted market value of $3.1 billion.



The company operates a social marketplace that combines the human connection of a physical shopping experience with the scale, reach, ease, and selection benefits of e-commerce. Its proprietary e-commerce technology allows seamless, secure transaction capabilities in a highly distributed network across millions of buyers and sellers, without having to touch or own physical inventory. As of September 30, 2020, there were over 201 million secondhand and new items for sale across 9,431 brands on the marketplace, facilitated by 31.7 million Active Users, 6.2 million Active Buyers, and 4.5 million Active Sellers.



Poshmark was founded in 2011 and booked $247 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol POSH. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Stifel, William Blair, Raymond James, Cowen, and JMP Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of January 11, 2021.



The article Fashion e-commerce platform Poshmark sets terms for $244 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

