Poshmark, a peer-to-peer fashion e-commerce site, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company operates a social marketplace that combines the human connection of a physical shopping experience with the scale, reach, ease, and selection benefits of e-commerce. Its proprietary e-commerce technology allows seamless, secure transaction capabilities in a highly distributed network across millions of buyers and sellers, without having to touch or own physical inventory. As of September 30, 2020, there were over 201 million secondhand and new items for sale across 9,431 brands on the marketplace, facilitated by 31.7 million Active Users, 6.2 million Active Buyers, and 4.5 million Active Sellers.



The Redwood City, CA-based company was founded in 2011 and booked $247 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol POSH. Poshmark filed confidentially on September 25, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Stifel, William Blair, Raymond James, Cowen, and JMP Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Fashion e-commerce platform Poshmark files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.