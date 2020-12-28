MYT Netherlands, a global luxury fashion e-commerce platform, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



Mytheresa, which launched online in 2006, is a Europe-based leading luxury e-commerce platform for the global luxury fashion consumer. The company's offerings are curated from more than 200 of the world’s most recognized luxury brands. In the FY20, Mytheresa served customers in 133 countries around the world and posted an average order value of €600, which the company states is one of the highest in the industry.



The Munich, Germany-based company was founded in 2006 and booked $581 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol MYTE. MYT Netherlands filed confidentially on November 23, 2020. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Fashion e-commerce platform Mytheresa Group files for a $150 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.