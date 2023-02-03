Commodities

Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88

February 03, 2023 — 09:45 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon and Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

Adds details

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer best known for his metallic ensembles and space age designs of the 1960s, has died at the age of 88.

The death in Portsall, Brittany, of Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo, Paco Rabanne's birth name, was confirmed by a spokesperson for Spanish group Puig, which controls the Paco Rabanne label he exited two decades ago.

"A major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic," said Marc Puig, chairman and CEO of Puig.

Born in a village in the Spanish Basque region in 1934, Rabanne grew up in France and studied architecture at the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris.

He started his career sketching high end handbags and shoes, before branching into fashion, designing garments and jewellery with unconventional materials such as metal and plastic.

His first collection, which he described as "unwearable dresses made of contemporary materials" were pieces made of strips of plastic linked with metal rings, worn by barefoot models at a presentation in an upscale Paris hotel.

"Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women (to) clamour for dresses made of plastic and metal," said Jose Manuel Albesa, president of Puig's beauty and fashion division.

The designer teamed up with Spain's Puig family in the late 1960s, launching perfumes that served as a springboard for the company's international expansion.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Alex Richardson and Alison Williams)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.