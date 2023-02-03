Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88

February 03, 2023 — 08:49 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon and Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer best known for his metallic ensembles and space age designs of the 1960s, has died at the age of 88 in Portsall, Britanny.

The death of Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo, Paco Rabanne's birth name, was confirmed by a spokesperson for Spanish group Puig, which controls the Paco Rabanne label he exited two decades ago.

