Fashion Brand Desigual Turns to Blockchain Tech for Supply Chain Visibility

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Desigual store, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

International fashion brand Desigual is to start tracing the movement of supplies on a blockchain platform in a bid to bring more transparency and robustness to its supply chains.

  • For the initiative, announced Tuesday, Barcelona-headquartered Desigual will use the Marco blockchain platform from Finboot to track supplies from initial order to arrival at its distribution centers.
  • There are a number of logistical milestones that need to be met ahead of the products arriving with Desigual, according to the announcement.
  • These include the negotiation of a lead time for each product line in the purchase order with suppliers and the organization of transport for the finished goods via freight forwarders.
  • When problems arise in the supply chain, a lack of visibility can make it hard for the fashion firm to spot exactly what and where the issue is.
  • The “track and trace” platform will be able to warn of possible delays and help improve insight into delivery operations, all in “near real time,” Finboot said.
  • “Having transparent, resilient supply chains is of paramount importance to us as we look to both increase our operational efficiency and gain greater insight into our production processes,” said Javier Fernandez, technology innovation leader at Desigual.
  •  In the future, Finboot said the tracing initiative may be expanded across Desigual’s entire supply chain, “from purchase order to end consumer.”

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

