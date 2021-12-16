Fashion Brand Coach Is The Latest To Launch NFTs In Partnership With VaynerNFT: How You Can Grab One

Well-known for its handbags, luggage and fashion accessories, fans of the Coach brand could soon come to love its entry in the non-fungible token space.

What Happened: Coach, a brand owned by Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR), announced its first collection of NFTs Thursday morning. The NFTs will feature eight Coach Holiday animals from a recently launched Snow City digital game.

To celebrate its 80th anniversary year and its message of “Give A Little Love,” Coach will release 80 one-of-a-kind NFTs.

The animals featured in the NFTs are Coach’s mascot Rexy, Fuzz the polar bear, Belle the penguin, Holly the deer, Ginger the fox, Paddles the goose, Luna the owl and Spike the hedgehog.

The NFT collection from Coach was developed in partnership with VaynerNFT, a NFT business owned by VaynerX, founded by Gary Vaynerchuk.

“VaynerNFT consulted with Coach on their launch strategy, NFT mechanics, and overall implementation and execution of the program,” according to the press release.

VaynerNFT recently partnered with PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) on a NFT series called “Mic Drop,” a collection of 1,893 Pepsi-inspired NFTs given away for free. The current floor price on the Pepsi NFTs is 0.87 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $3,488.

How To Get Coach NFTs: From Dec. 17 through Dec. 24, Coach will give away 10 NFTs of each animal, with one animal featured each day. The animal NFTs will be released each day at noon EST. Those interested in the NFTs should follow Coach on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), where details will be announced.

Each NFT giveaway is for one Coach Holiday animal and grants the rights to receive one complimentary made-to-order Rogue bag gifted to holders of the Coach NFTs in 2022.

