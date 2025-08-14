Fasadgruppen Q2 Net Sales Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Fasadgruppen Group AB (FG.ST), on Thursday, reported second-quarter net sales of SEK 1,434.7 million, up 10% from the prior year's SEK 1,303.7 million, though organic growth declined by 5.9% in local currencies.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 23.0 million or SEK 0.42 per share compared to SEK 31.4 million or SEK 0.65 per share last year.

EBITA surged 50% to SEK 121.0 million, with the EBITA margin improving to 8.4% from 6.2%. Adjusted EBITA climbed 62.8% to SEK 132.2 million, lifting the adjusted margin to 9.2%.

CEO Martin Jacobsson, said, "During the second quarter, we continued our improvement measures, focusing strongly on what we can influence here and now - efficiency, quality and customer satisfaction. Although market conditions remain challenging in many areas, we can clearly see bright spots and positive trends that confirm we are on the right track."

The order backlog grew 41.9% to SEK 4,259.1 million, driven by strong performance in Swedish operations, while Norwegian units continued to lag due to lingering effects from a weak 2024. Operating cash flow nearly doubled to SEK 180.7 million.

Fasadgruppen reaffirmed its commitment to profitability over growth, with the group-wide margin target of 10% by 2028 remaining in focus.

