Fasadgruppen Group AB (OM:FG) Price Target Decreased by 15.12% to 37.23

The average one-year price target for Fasadgruppen Group AB (OM:FG) has been revised to 37,23 kr / share. This is a decrease of 15.12% from the prior estimate of 43,86 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27,27 kr to a high of 48,30 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.21% from the latest reported closing price of 22,40 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fasadgruppen Group AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 35K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing a decrease of 98.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FG by 29.28% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 70.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FG by 55.13% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.