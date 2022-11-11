FAS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the DIREXION FINANCIAL BULL 3X SHARES ETF (Symbol: FAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.42, changing hands as high as $86.83 per share. DIREXION FINANCIAL BULL 3X SHARES shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAS's low point in its 52 week range is $49.64 per share, with $155.8163 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.73.

