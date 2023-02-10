Farquhar Scott Cuts Stake in Atlassian (TEAM)

Fintel reports that Farquhar Scott has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 53.62MM shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM). This represents 26.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 55.82MM shares and 28.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.14% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlassian is $202.19. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.14% from its latest reported closing price of $171.15.

The projected annual revenue for Atlassian is $3,552MM, an increase of 11.68%. The projected annual EPS is $1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlassian. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAM is 0.54%, a decrease of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 156,704K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,036K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,694K shares, representing a decrease of 19.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 45.52% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 9,504K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,880K shares, representing an increase of 38.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 7,643K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,443K shares, representing an increase of 28.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 5,801K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,504K shares, representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,582K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,369K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 26.96% over the last quarter.

Atlassian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlassian is a global software company helping teams around the world unleash their potential. The Company builds tools that help teams collaborate, build, and create together. With more than 180,000 customers and team of more than 5,000 Atlassians, the Company is building the next generation of team collaboration and productivity software. It believes the power of teams have the potential to change the world—one that is more open, authentic, and inclusive.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.