FARO Technologies Slides After Reporting Wider Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) shares are falling more than 41 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a first-quarter net loss of $21.2 million or $1.12 per share compared to net loss of $9.7 million or $0.53 per share in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects net loss per share in the range of $1.80-$1.13 and an adjusted net loss per share of $0.47-$0.22. On average, two Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $0.05 per share.

In another announcement, the company said its CEO and President Michael Burger will retire, effective July 1, 2023. Yuval Wasserman will be the new CEO.

Currently, shares are at $13.56, down 42.44 percent from the previous close of $23.56 on a volume of 381,933.

