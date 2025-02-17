News & Insights

FARO Technologies, Inc. Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 24, 2025

February 17, 2025

FARO Technologies will release Q4 and annual financial results on February 24, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

FARO Technologies, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after market close on February 24, 2025. Following the release, CEO Peter Lau and CFO Matthew Horwath will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET that day. Interested participants can join by calling the provided numbers and using the passcode FARO, with a recommendation to connect 10 minutes early. A live webcast will also be available on FARO's Investor Relations website, with a replay accessible for 30 days afterward. FARO has been a leader in digital reality solutions for over 40 years, helping customers make informed decisions through accurate measurement technologies.

Potential Positives

  • FARO Technologies is set to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, indicating transparency and commitment to informing stakeholders about its performance.
  • The upcoming conference call with top executives presents an opportunity for direct communication with investors, enhancing investor relations and engagement.
  • The availability of a live webcast and a replay of the call promotes accessibility, allowing a wider audience to stay informed about the company's developments.

Potential Negatives

  • The announcement does not provide any preliminary insights or expectations regarding the financial results, which may raise concerns among investors about potential underperformance.

FAQ

When will FARO Technologies announce its financial results?

FARO Technologies will release its financial results on February 24, 2025, after market close.

What time is the FARO conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET on February 24, 2025.

How can I access the FARO conference call?

Interested parties can dial +1 800-579-2543 (U.S.) or +1 785-424-1789 (International) using the passcode FARO.

Will there be a webcast of the FARO conference call?

Yes, a live webcast will be available on FARO's Investor Relations website during the conference call.

How long will the FARO webcast replay be available?

The replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 calendar days after the call.

$FARO Insider Trading Activity

$FARO insiders have traded $FARO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • YUVAL WASSERMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,630 shares for an estimated $398,276.
  • PETER JAMES LAU (President and CEO) sold 5,435 shares for an estimated $90,601
  • MATTHEW HORWATH (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 645 shares for an estimated $16,853

$FARO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $FARO stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced that after market close on Monday, February 24, 2025, it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. In conjunction with the release, Peter Lau, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Horwath, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 4:30 pm. ET.




Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing +1 800-579-2543 (U.S.) or +1 785-424-1789 (International) and using the passcode FARO.

To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at:

https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events



A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.




About FARO



For over 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit

www.faro.com

.



 



