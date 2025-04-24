FARO Technologies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Exceeding Expectations

FARO Technologies reported Q1 2025 revenue of $82.9 million, exceeding expectations, with improved margins and cash flow.

FARO Technologies, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving revenue of $82.9 million, which was at the upper end of its guidance. The company’s gross margin reached 57.0%, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 57.7%, both exceeding expectations. FARO reported earnings per share of $0.05 according to GAAP and $0.33 on a non-GAAP basis, again above guidance. Operating expenses declined to $43.4 million, contributing to a net income of $0.9 million, a significant recovery from a loss in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.5 million, or 15.0% of revenue. The company attributed its success to strategic initiatives, new product launches, and partnerships that led to a 6% increase in net orders year-over-year. Looking ahead, FARO expects second-quarter revenue between $79 million and $87 million, with gross margins projected in a similar range.

Revenue of $82.9 million, at the upper end of guidance range, demonstrating strong demand for the company's products.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 57.7%, which is above the guidance range, indicates improved operational efficiency.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.33, above guidance range, reflects strong profitability in comparison to the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million, or 15.0% of revenue, surpassing forecasts, indicates robust operational performance.

Total sales declined by 1.6% year-over-year, indicating a decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

For the second quarter outlook, the projected GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be negative, ranging from $(0.20) to $0.00.

Despite a positive adjusted EBITDA, the reliance on non-GAAP measures may raise concerns among investors regarding the sustainability of the company's financial performance.

What were FARO's total sales for Q1 2025?

FARO reported total sales of $82.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did FARO's gross margin perform in Q1 2025?

FARO achieved a gross margin of 57.0% for Q1 2025, significantly improved from 51.4% in the prior year.

What is FARO's outlook for Q2 2025 revenue?

FARO expects Q2 2025 revenue in the range of $79 to $87 million.

What are FARO's non-GAAP earnings per share for Q1 2025?

The non-GAAP earnings per share for FARO in Q1 2025 were $0.33.

When will FARO host a conference call to discuss results?

FARO's conference call to discuss results will be held on April 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$FARO Insider Trading Activity

$FARO insiders have traded $FARO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YUVAL WASSERMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,630 shares for an estimated $398,276 .

. PETER JAMES LAU (President and CEO) sold 4,617 shares for an estimated $135,278

MATTHEW HORWATH (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,730 shares for an estimated $78,378.

$FARO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $FARO stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Cash flow from operations of $5.0 million







LAKE MARY, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“We’re very pleased with our strong start to the year, with our first quarter financial results exceeding our expectations and reflecting the successful execution of our strategic growth initiatives,” said Peter Lau, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Q1 was an inflection point for FARO, with increasing traction from refreshed products, coupled with the introduction of new solutions and the signing of two impactful partnerships contributing to 6% year-over-year net orders growth. As a result, we delivered GAAP net income of $0.9 million and $12.5 million of adjusted EBITDA, or 15.0% of revenue, surpassing our forecasts. As we look ahead, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy, even amidst continued macroeconomic uncertainty. Our recent product launches, including the Leap ST in January for metrology workflows and Blink last week for digital reality workflows, expand our addressable opportunity and we believe position us well to drive sustained, long-term organic growth.”









First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary











Cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments of $102.6 million compared to $98.7 million as of December 31, 2024











* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.









Outlook for the Second Quarter 2025









For the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, FARO currently expects:







Net (loss) income per share in the range of ($0.20) to $0.00. Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.20 to $0.40.











Conference Call









The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (800) 245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9765 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at:





https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations/Financial-Events-and-Presentations









A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.









About FARO









For over 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit



www.faro.com



.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, exclude the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.





In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net income (loss) before interest (income) expense, net, income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other (income) expense, net, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total sales.





We have included non-GAAP total sales on a constant currency basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to total sales on a constant currency basis is total sales. We believe constant currency information is useful in analyzing underlying trends in our business and the commercial performance of our products by eliminating the impact of highly volatile fluctuations in foreign currency markets and allows for period-to-period comparisons of our performance. For simplicity, we may elect to omit this information in future periods if we determine a lack of material impact. To present this information, current period performance for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted to U.S. dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period.





Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company’s operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company’s financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.









Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the outlook for the second quarter of 2025, demand for and customer acceptance of FARO’s products, FARO’s product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring and integration plans and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring and integration plans and other strategic initiatives, and FARO’s growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as “is,” “will” and similar expressions or discussions of FARO’s plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:







other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2025, as supplemented by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other SEC filings.











Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.









Investor Contacts









FARO Technologies, Inc.





Matthew Horwath, Chief Financial Officer





+1 407-562-5005







IR@faro.com







Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC





Michael Funari or Erica Mannion





+1 617-542-6180







IR@faro.com





















FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended











(in thousands, except share and per share data)







March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024









Sales





















Product





$





62,975









$





63,536













Service









19,888













20,708













Total sales









82,863













84,244













Cost of sales





















Product









26,153













30,452













Service









9,473













10,485













Total cost of sales









35,626













40,937













Gross profit









47,237













43,307













Operating expenses





















Selling, general and administrative









33,818













39,593













Research and development









9,485













9,024













Restructuring costs









120













—













Total operating expenses









43,423













48,617













Income (loss) from operations









3,814













(5,310





)









Other (income) expense





















Interest expense, net









888













831













Other (income) expense, net









467













25













Income (loss) before income tax









2,459













(6,166





)









Income tax expense









1,553













1,101













Net income (loss)





$





906









$





(7,267





)









Net income (loss) per share - Basic





$





0.05









$





(0.38





)









Net income (loss) per share - Diluted





$





0.05









$





(0.38





)









Weighted average shares - Basic









19,052,385













19,046,855













Weighted average shares - Diluted









19,732,364













19,046,855































FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(UNAUDITED)



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)







March 31,





2025









December 31,





2024











ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





92,445













$





88,703













Short-term investments









10,189

















9,999













Accounts receivable, net









85,669

















87,022













Inventories, net









33,272

















32,121













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









33,610

















30,326













Total current assets









255,185

















248,171













Non-current assets:





















Property, plant and equipment, net









18,777

















18,767













Operating lease right-of-use assets









19,196

















15,880













Goodwill









108,664

















106,555













Intangible assets, net









43,459

















44,133













Service and sales demonstration inventory, net









23,265

















22,760













Deferred income tax assets, net









23,090

















23,005













Other long-term assets









3,393

















3,734













Total assets





$





495,029













$





483,005















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





26,346













$





27,336













Accrued liabilities









25,121

















27,735













Income taxes payable









7,937

















6,736













Current portion of unearned service revenues









41,763

















41,590













Customer deposits









4,633

















4,989













Lease liabilities









4,784

















4,474













Total current liabilities









110,584

















112,860













Loan - 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes









70,378

















70,267













Unearned service revenues - less current portion









19,962

















19,886













Lease liabilities - less current portion









16,902

















14,056













Deferred income tax liabilities









15,478

















14,809













Income taxes payable - less current portion









1,530

















1,485













Other long-term liabilities









28

















32













Total liabilities









234,862

















233,395













Commitments and contingencies





















Shareholders’ equity:





















Common stock - par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 21,187,604 and 20,916,723 issued, respectively; 19,225,837 and 18,954,956 outstanding, respectively









20

















20













Additional paid-in capital









361,891

















358,133













Retained earnings









(17,949





)













(18,855





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(43,126





)













(49,019





)









Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,961,767 and 1,961,767 shares held, respectively









(40,669





)













(40,669





)









Total shareholders’ equity









260,167

















249,610













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





495,029













$





483,005































FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended March 31,











(in thousands)











2025

















2024













Cash flows from:





















Operating activities:





















Net income (loss)





$





906













$





(7,267





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









4,212

















3,621













Stock-based compensation









3,758

















4,539













Deferred income tax (benefit) and other non-cash charges









114

















(805





)









Provision for excess and obsolete inventory









46

















152













Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs









111

















112













Loss on disposal of assets









448

















96













(Reversal of) provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries









(21





)













300













Change in operating assets and liabilities:





















Decrease (Increase) in:





















Accounts receivable









3,305

















1,405













Inventories









153

















1,957













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(2,973





)













5,587













(Decrease) Increase in:





















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









(4,541





)













(5,721





)









Income taxes payable









1,131

















783













Customer deposits









(455





)













819













Unearned service revenues









(1,013





)













1,282













Other liabilities









(150





)













(285





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









5,031

















6,575













Investing activities:





















Purchases of property and equipment









(1,342





)













(1,323





)









Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses









(1,452





)













(1,442





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









(2,794





)













(2,765





)









Financing activities:





















Payments on finance leases









(14





)













(40





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(14





)













(40





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









1,519

















(1,039





)









Increase in cash and cash equivalents









3,742

















2,731













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









88,703

















76,787













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





92,445













$





79,518































FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP





(UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended March 31,











(dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2025

















2024













Gross profit, as reported





$





47,237













$





43,307













Stock-based compensation



(1)











405

















330













Restructuring and other costs



(2)











169

















8













Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit









574

















338













Non-GAAP gross profit





$





47,811













$





43,645













Gross margin, as reported









57.0





%













51.4





%









Non-GAAP gross margin









57.7





%













51.8





%





























Selling, general and administrative, as reported





$





33,818













$





39,593













Stock-based compensation



(1)











(2,725





)













(3,942





)









Restructuring and other costs



(2)











(393





)













(2,708





)









Purchase accounting intangible amortization









(385





)













(543





)









Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative





$





30,315













$





32,400

































Research and development, as reported





$





9,485













$





9,024













Stock-based compensation



(1)











(628





)













(267





)









Purchase accounting intangible amortization









(670





)













(489





)









Non-GAAP research and development





$





8,187













$





8,268

































Operating expenses, as reported





$





43,423













$





48,617













Stock-based compensation



(1)











(3,353





)













(4,209





)









Restructuring and other costs



(2)











(513





)













(2,708





)









Purchase accounting intangible amortization









(1,055





)













(1,032





)









Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses









(4,921





)













(7,949





)









Non-GAAP operating expenses





$





38,502













$





40,668

































Income (loss) from operations, as reported





$





3,814













$





(5,310





)









Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit









574

















338













Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses









4,921

















7,949













Non-GAAP income from operations





$





9,309













$





2,977

































Net income (loss), as reported





$





906













$





(7,267





)









Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit









574

















338













Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses









4,921

















7,949













Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments



(3)











(1,087





)













(2,072





)









Other tax adjustments



(3)











1,105

















2,748













Non-GAAP net income





$





6,419













$





1,696

































Net income (loss) per share - Diluted, as reported





$





0.05













$





(0.38





)









Stock-based compensation



(1)











0.19

















0.24













Restructuring and other costs



(2)











0.03

















0.14













Purchase accounting intangible amortization









0.06

















0.06













Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments



(3)











(0.06





)













(0.11





)









Other tax adjustments



(3)











0.06

















0.14













Non-GAAP net income per share - Diluted





$





0.33













$





0.09



















(1)



We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.







(2)



On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the “Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the “Integration Plan”), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits. Substantially all of our planned activities under the Restructuring Plan and the Integration Plan are complete. On November 1, 2024, our Board of Directors approved a restructuring plan (the “2024 Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support its strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our redundant operations and underperforming countries primarily driven by economic and demand challenges in the manufacturing and construction sectors.







(3)



The Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate to Non-GAAP adjustments, including Stock-based compensation, Restructuring and other costs, non-recurring Inventory reserve charges, and Purchase accounting intangible amortization and fair value adjustments. In addition, when estimating our Non-GAAP income tax rate, we exclude the impact of items that impact our reported income tax rate that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operating results, including the impact of valuation allowances we are currently recording in certain jurisdictions and certain discrete items such as adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves, as these items are difficult to predict and can impact our effective income tax rate. Specifically, Other tax adjustments during the three months ended March 31, 2025 were comprised of $0.6 million related to the impact of valuation allowance adjustments and $0.5 million related to other items, including equity based compensation book to tax differences, non-GAAP adjustments impact on Global intangible low-taxed income and Prepaid tax on intercompany profit. In 2024, Other tax adjustments during the three months ended March 31, 2024 were comprised of $2.7 million related to the impact of valuation allowance adjustments.



















FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA





(UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended March 31,











(in thousands)











2025

















2024













Net income (loss)





$





906













$





(7,267





)









Interest expense, net









888

















831













Income tax expense









1,553

















1,101













Depreciation and amortization and fair value adjustments









4,212

















3,621













EBITDA









7,559

















(1,714





)









Other expense, net









467

















25













Stock-based compensation









3,758

















4,539













Restructuring and other costs



(1)











682

















2,716













Adjusted EBITDA





$





12,466













$





5,566













Adjusted EBITDA margin



(2)











15.0





%













6.6





%















(1)



On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the “Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the “Integration Plan”), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits. Substantially all of our planned activities under the Restructuring Plan and the Integration Plan are complete. On November 1, 2024, our Board of Directors approved a restructuring plan (the “2024 Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support its strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our redundant operations and underperforming countries primarily driven by economic and demand challenges in the manufacturing and construction sectors.







(2)



Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total sales.



















FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







KEY SALES MEASURES





(UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended March 31,











(in thousands)











2025













2024











Total sales to external customers as reported























Americas



(1)







$





36,008









$





37,228









EMEA



(1)











25,108













25,435









APAC



(1)











21,747













21,581













$





82,863









$





84,244

































Three Months Ended March 31,











(in thousands)











2025













2024











Total sales to external customers in constant currency







(2)

























Americas



(1)







$





36,797









$





37,261









EMEA



(1)











25,338













25,274









APAC



(1)











21,921













21,422













$





84,056









$





83,957















(1)



Regions represent North America and South America (“Americas”); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”); and the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”).







(2)



We compare the change in the sales from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.





















Three Months Ended March 31,











(in thousands)











2025

















2024

































Hardware





$





52,589













$





52,616













Software









10,386

















10,920













Service









19,888

















20,708













Total Sales





$





82,863













$





84,244

































Hardware as a percentage of total sales









63.5





%













62.5





%









Software as a percentage of total sales









12.5





%













13.0





%









Service as a percentage of total sales









24.0





%













24.6





%





























Total Recurring Revenue



(3)







$





17,299













$





16,717













Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales









20.9





%













19.8





%















(3)



Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.



















FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION





(UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended March 31,











(in thousands)











2025

















2024













Net cash provided by operating activities





$





5,031













$





6,575













Purchases of property and equipment









(1,342





)













(1,323





)









Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses









(1,452





)













(1,442





)









Free Cash Flow









2,237

















3,810













Restructuring and other cash payments



(1)











905

















403













Adjusted Free Cash Flow





$





3,142













$





4,213



















(1)



On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved the Integration Plan, which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits associated with the Restructuring Plan, Integration Plan, and executive transitions. On November 1, 2024, our Board of Directors approved a restructuring plan (the “2024 Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support its strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our redundant operations and underperforming countries primarily driven by economic and demand challenges in the manufacturing and construction sectors.



















FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP





















Fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025













Low









High









GAAP gross margin





56.5%









58.0%









Stock-based compensation





0.5%









0.5%









Non-GAAP gross margin





57.0%









58.5%

























Fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025











(in thousands)







Low









High









GAAP operating expenses





$45,000









$47,000









Stock-based compensation





(3,300)









(3,300)









Purchase accounting intangible amortization





(1,200)









(1,200)









Restructuring and other costs





(2,000)









(2,000)









Non-GAAP operating expenses





$38,500









$40,500

























Fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025













Low









High









GAAP diluted earnings per share range





$(0.20)









$0.00









Stock-based compensation





0.19









0.19









Purchase accounting intangible amortization





0.06









0.06









Restructuring and other costs





0.10









0.10









Non-GAAP tax adjustments





0.05









0.05









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share





$0.20









$0.40







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.