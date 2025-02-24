FARO Technologies Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for FARO Technologies Inc (FARO):

Earnings: -$0.99 million in Q4 vs. $1.59 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, FARO Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $9.47 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $93.54 million in Q4 vs. $98.84 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.10 to $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $77 to $85 Mln

