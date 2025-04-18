FARO Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

FARO Technologies will release Q1 2025 financial results on April 24, followed by a conference call at 8:00 am ET.

FARO Technologies, Inc. will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on April 24, 2025, before the market opens. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 8:00 am ET, hosted by CEO Peter Lau and CFO Matthew Horwath. Interested listeners can join the call by dialing the provided phone numbers and using the passcode FARO, with a recommendation to connect 10 minutes early. A live webcast will be available on the company's Investor Relations webpage, and a replay will be accessible for about 30 days after the call. FARO, a leader in 4D digital reality solutions, has been innovating in technology that helps customers make data-driven decisions for over 40 years.

Potential Positives

FARO Technologies is set to release its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and regular communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call featuring the CEO and CFO highlights the company’s commitment to engaging with stakeholders and providing insights into their financial performance.

The availability of a live webcast and subsequent replay enhances accessibility for interested parties, demonstrating the company's dedication to investor relations.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will FARO Technologies release its first quarter financial results?

FARO Technologies will release its first quarter financial results on April 24, 2025.

What time is the FARO conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on April 24, 2025.

How can I access the FARO conference call?

You can access the call by dialing +1 800-245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9765 (International) with the passcode FARO.

Where can I find the webcast of the FARO financial results call?

The live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website.

How long will the replay of the FARO conference call be available?

The replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 calendar days after the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FARO Insider Trading Activity

$FARO insiders have traded $FARO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YUVAL WASSERMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,630 shares for an estimated $398,276 .

. PETER JAMES LAU (President and CEO) sold 4,617 shares for an estimated $135,278

MATTHEW HORWATH (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,730 shares for an estimated $78,378.

$FARO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $FARO stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced that before market open on Thursday, April 24, 2025, it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. In conjunction with the release, Peter Lau, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Horwath, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 8:00 am. ET.









Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing +1 800-245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9765 (International) and using the passcode FARO.



To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time.



A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at:



https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events







A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.







About FARO







For over 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit



www.faro.com



.



