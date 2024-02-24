FARO Technologies (FARO) Price Target Increased by 9.80% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for FARO Technologies (NasdaqGS:FARO) has been revised to 28.56 / share. This is an increase of 9.80% from the prior estimate of 26.01 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.78% from the latest reported closing price of 20.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in FARO Technologies. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FARO is 0.12%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 21,710K shares. The put/call ratio of FARO is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,649K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 41.57% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 674K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing an increase of 19.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 43.09% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 649K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing an increase of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 648K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 36.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 547K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Faro Technologies Background Information



For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy.

