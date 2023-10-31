Faro Technologies (FARO) Price Target Increased by 8.99% to 31.96

The average one-year price target for Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) has been revised to 31.96 / share. This is an increase of 8.99% from the prior estimate of 29.32 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 148.72% from the latest reported closing price of 12.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faro Technologies. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FARO is 0.10%, an increase of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 21,952K shares. The put/call ratio of FARO is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,237K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing an increase of 52.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 27.87% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 780K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 36.44% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 718K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 36.94% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 710K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 44.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 547K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Faro Technologies Background Information

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy.

