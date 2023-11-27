Faro Technologies (FARO) Price Target Increased by 5.32% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) has been revised to 33.66 / share. This is an increase of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 31.96 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.03% from the latest reported closing price of 18.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faro Technologies. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 8.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FARO is 0.11%, an increase of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 21,715K shares. The put/call ratio of FARO is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,451K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 780K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 650K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 19.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 638K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 11.34% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 563K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing an increase of 14.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FARO by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Faro Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy.

