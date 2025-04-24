Stocks
FARO TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $FARO Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 24, 2025 — 06:30 am EDT

FARO TECHNOLOGIES ($FARO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, beating estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $82,860,000, beating estimates of $81,852,450 by $1,007,550.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

FARO TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $FARO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • YUVAL WASSERMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,630 shares for an estimated $398,276.
  • PETER JAMES LAU (President and CEO) sold 4,617 shares for an estimated $135,278
  • MATTHEW HORWATH (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,730 shares for an estimated $78,378.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of FARO TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FARO TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $2,139,786 of award payments to $FARO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

