FARO TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $FARO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FARO TECHNOLOGIES ($FARO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $92,845,500 and earnings of $0.41 per share.
FARO TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
FARO TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $FARO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YUVAL WASSERMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,630 shares for an estimated $398,276.
- PETER JAMES LAU (President and CEO) sold 5,435 shares for an estimated $90,601
- MATTHEW HORWATH (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 645 shares for an estimated $16,853
FARO TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of FARO TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 427,781 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,848,526
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 405,474 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,282,820
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 375,632 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,526,027
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 354,490 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,989,866
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 347,440 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,811,078
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 204,076 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,906,014
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 189,266 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,799,785
FARO TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts
We have seen $2,681,443 of award payments to $FARO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- QUANTUM S MAX FARO ARM 2.0M: $289,950
- TRACKER VANTAGE E6 MAX: $235,000
- TRACKER VANTAGE: $224,426
- FARO 3D SCANNER WARRANTY: $175,070
- PURCHASE OF FARO 3.5-METER THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3-D) MEASURING ARM, FAROBLU XP LASER LINE PROBE, POLYWORKS IN...: $150,118
