FARO Tech Appoints Peter Lau As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) on Thursday announced the appointment of Peter Lau as President and CEO effective July 24th, 2023.

Peter Lau will be taking over from the Interim CEO, Yuval Wasserman, who will continue as the Company's Executive Chairman.

"Peter is a well-rounded global business leader with a strong track record of improving business performance across diverse industrial businesses," stated Yuval Wasserman, Executive Chairman of FARO. "We believe these strengths, combined with Peter's demonstrated track record of integrating software solutions into complex hardware-oriented businesses at Honeywell will accelerate FARO's strategic roadmap execution."

Peter Lau recently served as CEO of Catalyst Nutraceuticals. Prior to that, he held several senior executive positions including President and CEO of divisions within Hubbell, Honeywell, and General Electric.

