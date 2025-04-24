$FARO stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FARO stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,791,881 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FARO:
$FARO Insider Trading Activity
$FARO insiders have traded $FARO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YUVAL WASSERMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,630 shares for an estimated $398,276.
- PETER JAMES LAU (President and CEO) sold 4,617 shares for an estimated $135,278
- MATTHEW HORWATH (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,730 shares for an estimated $78,378.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FARO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $FARO stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 427,781 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,848,526
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 405,474 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,282,820
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 375,632 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,526,027
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 354,490 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,989,866
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 347,440 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,811,078
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 228,342 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,233,736
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 189,266 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,799,785
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$FARO Government Contracts
We have seen $2,139,786 of award payments to $FARO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TRACKER VANTAGE: $224,426
- FARO 3D SCANNER WARRANTY: $175,070
- PURCHASE OF FARO 3.5-METER THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3-D) MEASURING ARM, FAROBLU XP LASER LINE PROBE, POLYWORKS IN...: $150,118
- MEASURING MACHINE: $134,000
- WARRANTY RENEWAL, CALIBRATION, CERTIFICATION: $129,730
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $FARO on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.