$FARO stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FARO stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,686,620 of trading volume.

$FARO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FARO:

$FARO insiders have traded $FARO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YUVAL WASSERMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,630 shares for an estimated $398,276 .

. PETER JAMES LAU (President and CEO) sold 5,435 shares for an estimated $90,601

MATTHEW HORWATH (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 645 shares for an estimated $16,853

$FARO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $FARO stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FARO Government Contracts

We have seen $2,681,443 of award payments to $FARO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

