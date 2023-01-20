Markets
FARO

FARO Slides 23% Upon Pricing Of $60 Mln Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028

January 20, 2023 — 10:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) shares are declining more than 23 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the pricing of $60 million, 5.50 percent convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private placement. The offering is expected to close on January 24.

FARO intends to use the net proceeds of approximately $57.7 million from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Currently, shares are at $27.11, down 23.20 percent from the previous close of $35.30 on a volume of 536,206.

