FARO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FARO Technologies Inc. (Symbol: FARO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.53, changing hands as high as $77.50 per share. FARO Technologies Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FARO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FARO's low point in its 52 week range is $61.05 per share, with $97.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.