Farnborough Airshow cancelled because of coronavirus -sources

July's Farnborough Airshow - the largest event planned for 2020 in the aerospace industry and a showcase for tens of billions of dollars of business deals - has been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis, two sources familiar with the plans said.

The decision came moments after organisers cancelled the world's largest military air show, the Royal International Air Tattoo, which had also been scheduled for Britain in July.

