Farmmi unit enters cooperation agreement with Mazon Technology

October 24, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Farmmi (FAMI) announced that the company’s subsidiary, Farmmi USA, has reached an agreement in principle with Mazon Technology for strategic cooperation in warehousing and logistics services that could potentially bring in $10M in annual orders for Farmmi USA. The company considers it a new major operational development for Farmmi USA since the launch of the trial operation of the company’s warehousing logistics base in California in August.

