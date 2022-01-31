Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Farmmi, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = US$2.9m ÷ (US$166m - US$4.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Farmmi has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 9.7%.

NasdaqCM:FAMI Return on Capital Employed January 31st 2022

What Can We Tell From Farmmi's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Farmmi doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 39%, but since then they've fallen to 1.8%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Farmmi has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 2.5% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Farmmi. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 95% over the last three years, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Farmmi (at least 3 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

