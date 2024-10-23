News & Insights

Farmmi granted 180 days by Nasdaq for compliance with minimum bid price

October 23, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Farmmi (FAMI) announced that on October 22, it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market confirming the Company has been granted an additional 180 calendar day period for compliance under its minimum bid price requirement through April 21, 2025. To regain compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirement, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares needs to be at least $1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days by April 21, 2025.

