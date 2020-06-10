Farmland Partners Series B Participating Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 6/12/20, Farmland Partners Inc's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock (Symbol: FPI.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 6/30/20. As a percentage of FPI.PRB's recent share price of $23.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of FPI.PRB to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when FPI.PRB shares open for trading on 6/12/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.31%, which compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FPI.PRB shares, versus FPI:

Below is a dividend history chart for FPI.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Farmland Partners Inc's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Farmland Partners Inc's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock (Symbol: FPI.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FPI) are down about 3.7%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.