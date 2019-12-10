Farmland Partners Series B Participating Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 12/12/19, Farmland Partners Inc's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock (Symbol: FPI.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/31/19. As a percentage of FPI.PRB's recent share price of $25.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of FPI.PRB to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when FPI.PRB shares open for trading on 12/12/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.09%, which compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FPI.PRB shares, versus FPI:

Below is a dividend history chart for FPI.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Farmland Partners Inc's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Farmland Partners Inc's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock (Symbol: FPI.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FPI) are up about 0.6%.

