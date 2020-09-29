Dividends
Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that FPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.65, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

FPI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). FPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.25. Zacks Investment Research reports FPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 69.23%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

