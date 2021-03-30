Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that FPI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FPI was $10.68, representing a -28.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.85 and a 93.83% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

FPI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). FPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.22. Zacks Investment Research reports FPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 266.67%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FPI Dividend History page.

