Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that FPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.21, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FPI was $12.21, representing a -17.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.85 and a 94.74% increase over the 52 week low of $6.27.

FPI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). FPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports FPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -58.33%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

