Farmland Partners (FPI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/21, Farmland Partners Inc (Symbol: FPI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 4/15/21. As a percentage of FPI's recent stock price of $11.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FPI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FPI's low point in its 52 week range is $5.51 per share, with $14.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.11.

In Monday trading, Farmland Partners Inc shares are currently off about 2.5% on the day.

