Farmland Partners (FPI) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Farmland Partners said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.58%, the lowest has been 1.35%, and the highest has been 6.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmland Partners. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPI is 0.11%, a decrease of 14.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.18% to 30,975K shares. The put/call ratio of FPI is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farmland Partners is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 11.62 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 25.00% from its latest reported closing price of 10.20.

The projected annual revenue for Farmland Partners is 62MM, an increase of 3.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,877K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Uniplan Investment Counsel holds 1,438K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 54.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPI by 101.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,408K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPI by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,222K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPI by 5.63% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,145K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPI by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Farmland Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of 31 March 2021, the Company owns approximately 150,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. The company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

