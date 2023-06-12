Farmland Partners (FPI) Capitalizes on High Demand for Farmland

Farmland Partners Inc. FPI, an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland, has made significant strides in farmland sales this year. The company has successfully completed sales of farmland across multiple states, realizing impressive gains more than the net book value.



Recently, FPI announced that it sold 1,370 acres of farmland stretching across Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois and South Carolina, totaling $8.9 million. Sales resulted in a cumulative gain of $3.7 million, around 73% higher than the net book value.



Earlier, Farmland Partners finalized another sale of 2,426 acres of farmland in Nebraska and South Carolina. These transactions, totaling $16.2 million, represented a total gain on the sale of more than $3.1 million, or roughly 24% more than the net book value.



FPI's president and CEO, Luca Fabbri, noted that “Asset appreciation is a major factor in farmland investment returns, and good farmland is still in high demand.” Earlier, he highlighted that these transactions underscore the appreciation power of farmland and the health of the farm economy in general. He also stated that the proceeds from these sales are being used to generate value for shareholders, lowering indebtedness and buying back stock.



As of now, Farmland Partners has completed $32.5 million in farmland sales in 2023, representing a total gain on sale of nearly $8.7 million. The company completed two property dispositions for $7.1 million and a total gain on sale of $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.



These positive results reflect FPI's commitment to maximizing shareholder value through strategic asset management. As the company continues to capitalize on the demand for good farmland, investors can look forward to further profitable outcomes.



Currently, Farmland Partners carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past three months, shares of the company have rallied 24.9% against the industry’s decline of 0.7%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

