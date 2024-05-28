Farmland Partners Appoints Susan Landi As CFO

(RTTNews) - Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Tuesday announced that Susan Landi has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Landi, the senior accounting professional at FPI for over four years, assumed her new role on May 28, 2024. Landi's responsibilities will include overseeing the company's finance, accounting, treasury, and SEC financial reporting functions.

Landi succeeds James Gilligan, who has stepped down as CFO upon mutual agreement with the company and will remain as an employee with the company through June 30, 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

"Susan is the perfect person to build upon the great work James did during his tenure. Susan knows FPI's finances and the farmland business well, she has a strong track record of driving positive results, and she's already proven herself to be an invaluable member of our close-knit team. I'm excited for Susan and look forward to working with her as CFO," said FPI Chief Executive Officer Luca Fabbri. "James is a consummate professional who should be proud of the job he's done leading FPI's finance department since October 2021. We wish him nothing but success moving forward."

