Farmland Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FPI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/1/26, Farmland Partners Inc (Symbol: FPI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of FPI's recent stock price of $9.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Farmland Partners Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when FPI shares open for trading on 7/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FPI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FPI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.365 per share, with $13.225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.65.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FPI makes up 1.49% of the Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF (Symbol: TSRS) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding FPI).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to FPI, which trades under the symbol FPI.PRB — more info ».

In Tuesday trading, Farmland Partners Inc shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further FPI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.