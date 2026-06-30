Farmland Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FPI)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FPI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FPI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.365 per share, with $13.225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.65.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FPI makes up 1.49% of the Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF (Symbol: TSRS) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding FPI).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to FPI, which trades under the symbol FPI.PRB — more info ».
In Tuesday trading, Farmland Partners Inc shares are currently down about 1% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further FPI Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.